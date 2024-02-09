Parma Heights Police investigate shooting

Parma Heights Police are investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Pearl Road.

News 5's overnight photographer saw dozens of shell casings on the ground and bullet holes all over a car.

Working to confirm information but neighbors say a group of people were doing donuts in cars in this Parma Hts parking lot when someone got hit and trapped under the silver car. After that person was run over multiple shots were fired into the silver car. Police processing. pic.twitter.com/1r77z7nTCf — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 9, 2024

A neighbor said someone was doing donuts in a parking lot, when a person was hit by the car and got pinned underneath.

He said after that person got hit people began shooting at the car and the driver.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.