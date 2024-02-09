Watch Now
Parma Heights Police investigate shooting

Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 09, 2024
Parma Heights Police are investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Pearl Road.

News 5's overnight photographer saw dozens of shell casings on the ground and bullet holes all over a car.

A neighbor said someone was doing donuts in a parking lot, when a person was hit by the car and got pinned underneath.

He said after that person got hit people began shooting at the car and the driver.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

