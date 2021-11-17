Parma Heights police looking for 2 deer poachers who shot deer, drove off

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Parma Heights Police Department is looking for two people who shot a deer with a crossbow and then drove away.

It happened last week.

"These two killed a buck with a crossbow on 11/7/21. They hit him and he ran, leaving a blood trail into the woods near Stumph/Big Creek Parkway. Then they never retrieved him. Not only is it illegal to hunt in the city of Parma Heights, you are required to tag and claim anything you hunt (and have a hunting license) in this state," police said in a Facebook post. "Turn them in if you know them.. there are plenty of places you can legally hunt."

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Krepina at 440-481-3098 or jkrepina@phpd.us.

