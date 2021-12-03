Watch
Parma man charged for striking pedestrian in Lakewood intersection

Mark Durdak
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 03, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 54-year-old Parma man was charged Friday for allegedly driving a truck that struck and killed a woman who was crossing a busy Lakewood intersection on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 22.

The man was charged with vehicular manslaughter—a second-degree misdemeanor—full time and attention, and clear view to front—both minor misdemeanors—according to a news release from Lakewood police. Vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

The man was released on citation and is due to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court on Dec. 14.

The Lakewood Police Department received a call for a traffic accident at the intersection of West 117th Street of Clifton Boulevard at around 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 22

They pronounced the pedestrian, later identified by the medical examiner as Karen Mack, 57, a resident of Clifton Boulevard of Cleveland, dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the accident.

