Parma man who volunteered in Ukraine and was blinded in one eye by air strike hailed as hero

PARMA, Ohio — After serving his own country in the U.S. Army, Parma native Manus McCaffery felt there was still work to be done in Ukraine.

So he volunteered to join the Ukrainian effort in the war against Russia.

“I think my motivation was just seeing the brutality kind of first hand. After that, I knew I was in it for the long run," McCaffery said.

A precision air strike left McCaffery without vision in his left eye and severely compromised the vision in his right eye. He’s back home in Parma now, still wishing he could have done even more.

McCaffery deflects when he’s called a "hero."

“I know a lot of people call me that, but I don’t think that’s the case. You see firsthand the effects of liberating a city, which we had the privilege of doing, which is, it’s really something special," McCaffery said.

If you would like to help McCaffery’s team still fighting in Ukraine, you can visit The Victory Team's website.

