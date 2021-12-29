Parma Municipal Court letting people skip license points if citations waived online

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Municipal Court is fighting back against COVID-19 in an interesting way. In order to keep people out of its court building, effective Wednesday, individuals can waive their two-point traffic citation by paying online and, in return, won't have any points added to their driving record.

The waivers don't apply for motor vehicle crash violations.

Parma Municipal Court's jurisdiction includes the following areas: Broadview Heights, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, Linndale, North Royalton, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills.

"This is an extraordinary act of cooperation in order to encourage citizens that have points or driving record concern to waive their citation online and avoid the assessment of points added to their driver's license," the court said in a statement. "This is an online waiver only and is for a limited time in order to prevent the gathering of crowds in a face to face environment in an effort to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 virus and protect the health and well being of the community at large."

Citations can be waived at the court's website.

Individuals who choose not to waive any citations can still do so by contacting the court.

"Your right to contest any and all charges has not been limited in any way. We are simply providing a temporary point-free solution to ease the burden on everyone involved," the court said.

Anyone who wants to contest a citation or plead not guilty or request a continuance can do so by emailing the clerk of court, here. You can also call the court at 440-887-7400.

The court is also taking additional measures to prevent the spread of the disease. This includes requiring masks for anyone entering the court. Only attorneys, defendants and individuals appearing in court proceedings or anyone making payments will be allowed in the building. Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms is asked not to go to the court.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.