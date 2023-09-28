Watch Now
Parma Police arrest 3 teens in connection to vandalism of Halloween decorations

News 5 Cleveland
Tony Gonzalez said vandals slashed his Halloween inflatable which cost him $150. He's since replaced the decoration and beefed up security at his home.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 14:50:23-04

A rash of vandalism involving homes decorated for Halloween in Parma has landed three teens in trouble.

Since last week, Parma Police said they've taken at least seven calls related to vandalism of Halloween decorations set up outside of homes, ranging from smashed pumpkins to slashed inflatables.

Homeowners on Wolf Ave., Yorkshire Rd., Marlborough Ave., Maplecrest Ave., Theota Ave., Bradley Ave., Tuxedo Ave., and Brookview Blvd. reported damage.

One homeowner on Brookview Blvd. told News 5's Damon Maloney that he's looking at a damage total of more than $1,000.

On Thursday afternoon, Parma Police said they arrested two 15-year-old and a 13-year-old in connection with the incidents.

Police said it's unclear if the teens are involved with all of the incidents, but their cases are being forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

News 5's Damon Maloney will have a full report on News 5 at 5 p.m.

