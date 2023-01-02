Parma police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants following crash

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 44-year-old man with warrants from multiple areas was arrested by Parma Heights Police Monday evening following a pursuit and crash.

It started near Huffman and Stumph roads.

According to authorities, officers tried to pull the driver over after the vehicle he was in came back with a stolen license plate. The driver fled from police, and officers pursued the driver until he crashed into another car near West 150th Street and Emery Avenue in Cleveland. The other vehicle sustained minor damage and its driver was unharmed.

Authorities said the driver was uncooperative at the scene, tried to run and was tazed. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The driver will be charged with fleeing and eluding. He was also found to have warrants out from seven local jurisdictions. He will be arraigned in court later this week.

