Parma Police Department mourns death of Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter after medical emergency

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department announced that Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter has passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on his way to work, according to a Facebook post.

Sgt. Hunter served in the US Navy from 1984-1990 at which point he was honorably discharged. In 1993, he graduated from the Cleveland Hts. Basic Policy Academy and has been an officer with the Parma Police Department ever since.

Hunter was promoted to Sargeant on Nov. 5, 2003, and was a senior ranking sergeant. He received several commendations during his time as an officer.

"He was well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors. Sgt. Hunter will be greatly missed by all," the post said.

No details on his funeral arrangements have been provided at this time.

