Parma Police pursuit ends in crash at intersection of Pearl and Altoona Roads

Parma Police was involved in a police pursuit Thursday night that ended in a crash on Pear and Altoona Roads, according to Cleveland Police.

Officers from both cities are on the scene, according to a News 5 photographer who is also at the crash scene.

Cleveland Fire said on social media that they were using the jaws of life to rescue a woman who was trapped in the vehicle.

This is the same intersection where Janet Reyes was killed in August after a teen driving a stolen KIA flew through the intersection and crashed into Reyes.

The condition of the woman inside the vehicle is unknown at this point, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.