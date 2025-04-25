Parma police searching for 'armed' and dangerous' man

PARMA, Ohio — Parma Police are searching for a man they say is "armed" and "considered dangerous" in the area of 54th Street and Luelda Avenue.

According to police, they are searching for a Black male wearing a blue "Hilton" polo shirt and jeans.

Police encourage Parma residents to remain calm and stay indoors until the man is arrested. They ask that if anyone encounters the man, do not attempt to interact with him and contact the Parma Police immediately.

News 5 is on the scene, where parents told us that Thoreau Park Elementary School is on lockdown due to police activity.