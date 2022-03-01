Parma residents fill tractor-trailer with items to help Ukrainian community

PARMA, Ohio — An army of volunteers is working at lightning speed inside Pokrova Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Parma.

They are sorting, folding, and packing essential items that will be sent to the Ukrainian community.

Lubov Rugyak is one of the church members and volunteers, she came to the United States 27 years ago.

“A single mom, two suitcases, $80 in my pocket, zero English, no family but I made it,” said Rugyak.

She is living the American dream and now wants to help those thousands of miles away.

Church members said the phones started ringing on Monday with people who wanted to donate. In less than a day volunteers said they filled a tractor-trailer with donations now on the way to Poland.

Donations of essential items are pouring in.

“My heart is torn for what’s happening. We decided to buy some clothes and bring some gently used clothing that we had,” said Katie Kim.

She and her two small daughters drove to Parma from Rocky River to drop off donations.

Church volunteers have been working non-stop to keep up with the number of donations.

“We still have brothers, mothers, grandfathers,” said one church member who did not want to be identified.

Church members said they are only shipping essential items.

They are collecting clothing, food, especially canned goods, medicine, and cash.

“We need everything. It is broken civilian cities,” said one man.

Church members are extremely grateful for the donations and show of support. Donations can be dropped off at the church located at 6812 Broadview Road in Parma.

