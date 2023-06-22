Parma woman charged for animal cruelty after dozens of neglected, dead dogs found in home

Last week, the Portage County Animal Protective League's Human Investigation Department discovered 146 dead dogs in a home in Mantua that belonged to Canine Lifeline Inc. Cofounder Barbara Wible. Now, Parma Police have released information about another residence belonging to Wible where dozens more dogs were found, 12 of which were dead.

According to authorities, Parma Police responded to Wible's home on W. Ridgewood Drive on June 2 for a welfare call after a delivery driver reported packages had started to pile up over a week at the residence.

When officers responded, they found Wible down on the ground inside the home, according to a Parma Police news release. It's unclear how long she had been there. Officers helped her to her feet, and she was able to walk outside and was transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

During the welfare check, officers found 36 dogs at the home. Twelve of the dogs were deceased. The 24 dogs who were alive were taken into custody. Three of those were taken to an emergency vet, and two were euthanized. The remaining dogs are currently being rehabilitated for neglect, police said.

Following the discovery, authorities charged Wible with cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony. Additional charges may be forthcoming once they are reviewed by a Cuyahoga County grand jury, officials said.

The most recent incident involving Wible happened last week at a residence in Mantua.

According to the Portage County APL, last week, a search warrant was executed at a residence belonging to Wible due to her pending animal cruelty charge out of Cuyahoga County.

Inside that home, authorities found a total of 146 dogs, all dead and in various stages of decay.

Canine Lifeline Inc. later posted on its Facebook page that it was "horrified and confused to learn of the devastating revelations regarding its president and co-founder...and the dogs that suffered in her home. We share your grief and despair." The organization's Facebook page is no longer available and appears to have been deleted or deactivated and removed from public visibility.

Wible remains under care in the hospital, according to authorities.

A court date has not been set.

