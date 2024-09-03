Parma's Happy Little Art Gallery vandalized

PARMA, Ohio — What was supposed to be a place of artistic joy has been vandalized.

Crystal Nowak, owner of the Happy Little Art Gallery, said she arrived home Sunday night to find her community project destroyed. She found the doors to the gallery broken and most of its contents spread across the sidewalk. Some of the art and jewelry inside were ripped up.

Nowak said the scene made her sad as she and her family opened the gallery almost three years ago as a way to bring the community together after COVID.

The gallery had several regular visitors. People could stop by to admire small art pieces. Art supplies, books, and other small items could also be picked up for free.

Nowak said she did not file a police report, but she's not letting this case of vandalism stop her. She's working on repairing the gallery and hopes to open it later this week. Additionally, she's also making plans to expand the gallery by creating 12 new mobile galleries throughout Cuyahoga County.

"I think our goal in the world is to make it a better place and not destroy it," Nowak said. "We can all work together for the common goal of being better humans."

Nowak has created a new website with more information on her mission and how to get involved. To visit, CLICK HERE.