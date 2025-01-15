Part of Mentor Avenue in Painesville closed due to house fire

The Painesville Fire Department asks residents to avoid a section of Mentor Avenue Wednesday afternoon due to a fire.

Authorities said Mentor Avenue, from W. Washington Street to the W. Erie Street intersection, is closed until further notice due to the fire.

The fire started in a home in the 200 block of Mentor Avenue late Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chardon Fire Department, which said there were many frozen hydrants in the area and that it sent an aerial tower truck.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.