Part of South Miles Road over Mill Creek in Warrensville Heights collapses

WARRENSVILLE, Ohio — The City of Warrensville Heights has issued a traffic alert for a road collapse that occurred Thursday.

According to city officials, South Miles Road is closed between Word Church, 18903 South Miles Road, and Nerone & Sons, 19501 South Miles Road. Traffic has been blocked in both directions.

The collapse happened over Mill Creek.

You can use North Miles Road as an alternate route.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.