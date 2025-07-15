Part of Superior Avenue closed Monday evening due to gas leak

Cleveland Fire is on the scene of a gas leak Monday evening on Superior Avenue. The road is currently closed between E.113th Street and E. 115th Street.

Lt. Mike Norman with Cleveland Fire said the gas company is on the scene at a building in the area. The building with the gas leak is vacant, he said.

Due to the gas leak, between 25 and 30 people have been evacuated from two nearby homes and an apartment building, Norman said.