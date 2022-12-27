Passersby rescue driver from car impaled by guardrail during crash

MINERVA, Ohio — The heroic actions of several people helped save the life of a motorist on Christmas Eve after a car in Stark County was impaled by a guardrail in a crash.

According to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Anderson Avenue NE, Minerva.

Following the crash, the driver was trapped in the vehicle. A passenger was able to climb out of the car.

Passersby stopped at the crash site and held up the guardrail that impaled the car to keep the driver from being crushed.

Sandy Creek Joint Fire District

A short time later, emergency crews arrived and were able to extricate the driver.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the crash was likely caused by poor weather conditions.

