Paulding Co. man admits to killing 2 people after deputies respond to broken-down car in Orwell, officials say

ORWELL, Ohio — Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 23-year-old Paulding County man Thursday afternoon after deputies responded to the broken-down car he was driving and he admitted that he killed two people in Paulding County, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Dockery called the Orwell Police Department Thursday, Dec. 8 after the car he was driving broke down on US 322. The call was transferred to the sheriff's office, and when deputies arrived to assist him, he made statements indicating he may have been involved in a double homicide, officials said.

Dispatchers contacted the Paulding County Sheriff's Office; they confirmed that two victims were found dead earlier Thursday.

The call to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office came as the scene for the two victims was being processed, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The victims, 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams and 81-year-old Bruce Williams, were found deceased in a barn on their property in Laffty Township while deputies were conducting a wellness check, the post states.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office officials said Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities that he killed the husband and wife and stole their vehicle. Dockery was taken into custody in Ashtabula County and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. He will await court proceedings in Ashtabula County Jail before being taken back to Paulding County Jail, Paulding County officials said.

No further information has been given at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.