PBS' 'Antiques Roadshow' comes to Akron June 6; enter to win tickets by March 13

AKRON, Ohio — Get excited, "Antique Roadshow" fans, your chance to be a part of the action live and in person is coming to Akron this summer.

PBS' popular antique reality show, "Antiques Roadshow" will film in Akron on June 6, and now's your chance to grab grandma's heirlooms to have them featured on the show.

To attend, you must have a ticket, and to get a ticket, you must enter one of the contests promoted by "Antiques Roadshow." Find more info here on how to enter one of the three contests. The contest period closes on March 13.

The "Roadshow" is in its 26th season, and weekly, 6 million viewers watch as auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, according to the show's website.

Those lucky enough to win a ticket to the June 6 filming in Akron will be able to take two antiques of their own for a free appraisal. Every person that attends must bring at least one antique that they can carry around the venue without assistance. Appraisals will be solely verbal and no written appraisals will be provided. Find more information on items acceptable to bring and the appraisal process here.

"Antiques Roadshow" Executive Producer Marsha Bemko has been with the "Roadshow" since 1999, and ten years ago she sat down with News 5 to give tips on how to avoid fraud when it comes to antiques. Talk about nostalgia.

Watch her interview here:

'Antique Roadshow' 10 years ago

