Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Richland County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 72-year-old man died Saturday evening in Madison Township after being struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 between the U.S. 30 ramps.

Troopers said the man was walking on U.S. Route 42 and entered the northbound lane. He was struck by a vehicle heading north.

Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Madison Township Fire and EMS responded. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

The matter remains under investigation.

