Pepper Pike community to decide if sidewalks should be placed on three main streets this November

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Sitting just outside of Beachwood is the small community of Pepper Pike.

Residents like Mary Anne Lutjen say she enjoys the quietness in the area.

But she fears this could all change if there is enough support to add sidewalks on Lander Road, South Woodland and Shaker Boulevard – all within the city’s limits.

“This is a very desirable area because it’s sort of rural, but yet you are very close to groceries, to restaurants, to mall shopping and yet you live in a very nice calm, quiet area. We’ve lived there about 28 years,” said Mary Anne Lutjen, a Pepper Pike resident.

At a city council meeting in June, Lutjen and other homeowners like Barbara Lowery spoke before city leaders to explain why they feel Pepper Pike does not need sidewalks.

“We’re one of the residents that moved here exactly because we wanted countryside living. We wanted to get away from the urban lifestyle. We didn’t come for the schools; we didn’t come from the job. We liked it here. We’ve been here 30 years and we intend to stay here,” said Barbara Lowery, a Pepper Pike resident.

Meanwhile, people like Gayle Marks say sidewalks would be a great addition since she often goes for a run throughout the neighborhoods.

“I really love to run around Pepper Pike. I usually start at the JCC and run all of these streets and it would be wonderful to not run in the streets all the time,” said Gayle Marks.

Bram Kaufman says adding sidewalks would also give neighbors, particularly parents, peace of mind.

“There are too many people getting hit by cars. Too many pedestrians and bikers,” said Bram Kaufman.

If this measure receives enough support at the polls, Mayor Richard Bain says the city would pay for the design and installation without a tax assessment for the residents.

He says the sidewalks would also be defined as recreational trails to protect homeowners from liability issues and any responsibility for maintenance.

“I think it's a great safety measure for the residents of the city. I do understand some people, which I think is, at this point, a minority of the population, are concerned about changing the character of the city. I don't think that that is going to occur,” said Mayor Richard Bain of Pepper Pike.

While the city council has the final say if this plan moves forward, Bain says it’s not likely members will overturn voters’ decision.

Bain also welcomes the community to participate at their upcoming town hall on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., which will be the first of three.

“I think council will be sensitive to what the residents of the city signal through the ballot as to what they would prefer,” said Bain.

The others will be held in the evening on Sept. 11 and Sept. 26.

