Perkins Township officers shoot man; Ohio BCI, Lorain Police investigating

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Perkins Township Police officers responding to a "call for service" Tuesday at an apartment complex in Perkins Township shot a man "as a result of interactions" with him, according to the Perkins Township Board of Trustees.

Township officials released very few details about the shooting or what prompted it.

Officers from Perkins Township Police, Sandusky Police and deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office were there at the time of the shooting.

"As a result of an interaction with the subject...an officer-involved shooting occurred," officials said.

Following the shooting, authorities transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, trustees said.

The Lorain Police Department will handle the internal investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the criminal investigation.

