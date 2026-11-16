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Perry Local closes schools on Monday due to a 'cyber incident'

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Damian Dovarganes/AP
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MASSILLON, Ohio — All Perry Local School buildings will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 due to a "cyber incident," according to a press release from Superintendent Nathan Stutz.

The district's technology teams identified and are still investigating a cyber incident affecting their technology, internet, and communication systems.

All after-school activities will continue unless notified by coaches or advisors.

Stutz said Perry Township Police Department has been notified and the district will provide more information on Monday.

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