Perry Local closes schools on Monday due to a 'cyber incident'

MASSILLON, Ohio — All Perry Local School buildings will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 due to a "cyber incident," according to a press release from Superintendent Nathan Stutz.
The district's technology teams identified and are still investigating a cyber incident affecting their technology, internet, and communication systems.
All after-school activities will continue unless notified by coaches or advisors.
Stutz said Perry Township Police Department has been notified and the district will provide more information on Monday.
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