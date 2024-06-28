Watch Now
Perry Township Police involved in pursuit with a riding lawn mower

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 27, 2024

A man was arrested in Stark County after leading Perry Township Police on a pursuit while he was on a riding lawn mower, police said.

Wednesday morning, Perry Township Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Southway Street and Genoa Avenue, which resulted in a pursuit involving a man on a riding lawn mower, police said.

The pursuit was terminated near Hazelbrook Street, police said.

The man was later apprehended and charged with the following:

  • Felonious assault
  • Failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third-degree felony
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing official business
  • Failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a first-degree misdemeanor
  • Criminal trespass
  • Driving under suspension
  • Operating a vehicle at a slow speed/impeding traffic

The man has been booked into the Stark County Jail, police said.

