Perry Township Police involved in pursuit with a riding lawn mower

A man was arrested in Stark County after leading Perry Township Police on a pursuit while he was on a riding lawn mower, police said.
Wednesday morning, Perry Township Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Southway Street and Genoa Avenue, which resulted in a pursuit involving a man on a riding lawn mower, police said.
The pursuit was terminated near Hazelbrook Street, police said.
The man was later apprehended and charged with the following:
- Felonious assault
- Failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third-degree felony
- Resisting arrest
- Obstructing official business
- Failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a first-degree misdemeanor
- Criminal trespass
- Driving under suspension
- Operating a vehicle at a slow speed/impeding traffic
The man has been booked into the Stark County Jail, police said.
