Person found dead after house fire on Cleveland's East side

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead during a house fire on Cleveland's East side on Tuesday, Cleveland Fire said.

Cleveland Fire responded to a fire on E. 123rd Street, and after clearing the smoke, firefighters found a body in the home, Cleveland Fire said.

While there are signs that the person was dead before the fire, the Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death, Cleveland Fire said.

One person who lived in the home did escape the fire and is being helped by the Red Cross, Cleveland Fire said.

The fire is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.