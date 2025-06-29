Person injured after homemade explosive detonates

One person is in the hospital after a homemade explosive detonated while they were building it, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Saturday afternoon, both police and fire were called to Frank's Mobile Home Park in Springfield Township for a report of an explosion in one of the homes, police said.

Upon arrival, they located a person who had significant injuries to their hand and transported them to a nearby hospital, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

While investigating, it was found that the individual had constructed multiple explosive devices, and investigators recovered materials and components used to build explosive devices within the home, police said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was requested to gather and dispose of the undetonated explosive devices and materials, police said.

Additionally, the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was contacted to assist in the investigation, police said.

"We would like to remind the public that constructing or possessing homemade explosive devices is both illegal and extremely dangerous. These devices pose serious risks not only to the individual involved but to the surrounding community as well. While this particular incident was contained, it serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of such actions," Springfield Township Police said in a statement.