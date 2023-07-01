Peter's Meat Market and Deli closes in Garfield Heights after 89 years

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A long-time staple in Garfield Heights has officially closed its doors.

When News 5 arrived on Saturday, we thought it would be their last day, and many others thought the same thing too.

“They will be missed,” said Bob Wornoff.

Peters Meat Market and Deli, which is located on Turney Road, and known for its kielbasa and polish specialties, has been Bob Wornoff’s go-to meat destination for more than 30 years.

“Anytime I ever went out of town, I always bought like 20 pounds of their smokies and stuck it in my cooler while I was driving along,” said Wornoff.

Now, Wornoff and other customers like Matthew Ruta say they will have to find a new place to shop, which saddens them both.

“It was close to home,” said Matthew Ruta. “I literally lived down the street, so it was easy, convenient, and the prices were good. The good was great.”

We tried knocking on the door with customers to see if the owners happened to be inside.

But unfortunately, no one ever answered.

“I called my son, who lives in New York City now, and he says, 'Oh, you’re kidding me. They’re closing?' He says go get some smokies, and I said I’m going Saturday,” said Wornoff.

At this time, we’re not sure why the store is closing.

However, the community says it’s bittersweet and thanks the owners for their 89 years of time and service.

“I wish it didn’t have to happen,” said Wornoff. “But you know, I don’t hold any grudges or anything. But my stomach probably will, but personally, I won’t. I understand it is what it is.”

