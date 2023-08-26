Pierogi is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Pierogi:

Pierog is a pint-sized 1-year-old Jack Russel/Terrier Mix who weighs 19 lbs. Pierogi is the perfect dog, much like Pierogis are a perfect food! She’s a spunky little lady who is full of life and will fill your world with excitement. If you think this little potato could be the girl for you, come and talk with the APL Adoptions team! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Pierogi and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.