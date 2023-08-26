Watch Now
Pierogi is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Pierogi is a 1-year-old Jack Russel/Terrier Mix
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Meet Pierogi:

Pierog is a pint-sized 1-year-old Jack Russel/Terrier Mix who weighs 19 lbs. Pierogi is the perfect dog, much like Pierogis are a perfect food! She’s a spunky little lady who is full of life and will fill your world with excitement. If you think this little potato could be the girl for you, come and talk with the APL Adoptions team!
Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

