Pilot program targets speeders in Cleveland neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than a month after a car barreled through Ana Rivera’s front bedroom window, she’s still afraid to be in the front of her west side Cleveland home.

“We think we are safe in our house. And then this happened,” Rivera said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 5, Rivera and her husband were watching TV in a back room when the vehicle crashed through the family’s front fence, jumped a curb and slammed into the house on Madison Avenue, near West 85 Street.

“When I sit, I hear an explosion,” she recalled.

The splintered front wall is still covered by plywood while an insurance claim is being processed. More so than the gaping hole, Rivera said she’s worried about her family’s safety, including her two adult children with disabilities who live with her on the busy street.

“I want the city to take control of this because we pay taxes and everything and we need them to help us control the speed,” she said.

Thursday, Cleveland leaders unveiled a new initiative to crack down on speeding on West 85 Street, near Rivera’s home, which will be one location where the city is adding speed tables.

“Speed tables are something that we can do relatively inexpensively. These are modular rubber components that get kind of set on the street,” said Calley Mersmann, Cleveland’s Senior Strategist for Transit and Mobility.

Mersmann explained the city is installing 14-speed tables at 10 different locations. The areas were selected for the pilot program based on data collected on traffic, speeding, proximity to schools and parks and concerns reported by neighbors.

Suyonna Morgan has lived on Corlett Avenue on the city’s east side for close to 15 years. During that time, she said speeding has been a routine problem.

“It’s terrible, nonstop, it’s like they’re racing. They don’t even acknowledge the stop signs,” she said, pointing to a four-way stop near John Adams College and Career Academy where students cross during school days.

Corlett Avenue between East 120 and East 123 Street is the site of Cleveland’s first table, installed Thursday. Morgan hopes it helps slow traffic and improves safety.

“I hope and pray it does,” she said.

Near West 85 Street, Rivera’s hope is similar.

“I hope it’s a help to us because I don’t feel safe,” she said.

Mersmann explained the pilot program will last 8-12 weeks so the speed table's durability can be tested into the winter and against road crews. Information collected during that time will help inform a city-wide policy going forward.

During a Thursday press conference, Mayor Justin Bibb said it’s his goal to expand the program throughout the rest of the city.

“This is a problem we can solve,” he said of speeding.

The speed tables for the pilot program will be installed in the following locations:

West 85 Street – Madison Avenue to I-90

Bosworth Road – Lorain Road to Bellaire Road

Spring Road – West 11 Street to Broadview Road

Storer Avenue – West 65 Street to West 44 Street

East 93 Street – Cedar Road to Quincy Avenue

East 65 Street – Bessemer Avenue to Wren Avenue

East 116 Syreey – Buckeye Road to Dickens Avenue

Miles Avenue – East 131 Street to Lee Road

Grovewood Avenue – East 156 Street to Marginal Road

Green Road – Ridgehill Road to South Green Road

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.