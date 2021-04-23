Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and Cleveland native Justin Layne arrested on gun charge in Lake Co.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and Cleveland native Justin Layne was arrested Friday on a felony gun charge during a traffic stop on I-90, according to a news release from the Willoughby Hills Police Department.

Justin Layne, 23, was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, after officers from the Willoughby Hills Police Department stopped him for a speed violation on I-90 eastbound.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers stopped a Dodge Charger, driven by Layne, for going 89 mph in a 60 mph area.

Officers determined Layne was driving under a suspended license. Officers said there was an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction.

There were two other male occupants in the vehicle, police said.

Officers conducted a search of his vehicle after allegedly observing “loose marijuana particles seen through the vehicle" and smelling "raw marijuana," according to the release.

A loaded Glock 9mm pistol was located in the center console. Layne, who is not a licensed concealed carry permit holder in Ohio, was booked into the Lake County Jail.

