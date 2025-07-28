Pizza shop planning fundraiser for Green families who lost their home to fire

GREEN, Ohio — A pizza shop in Green is stepping up to help the families who lost nearly everything to a devastating house fire last week.

On Thursday, Guiseppe's Pizza on East Caston Road will donate 10% of its sales to the Jones and Gearhart families to help them rebuild their lives. Delivery and gift cards are excluded.

The dine-to-donate event will last from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Matt Jones and his 12-year-old son were on vacation in Hilton Head when a fire raced through and destroyed their home on Main Street on July 23.

News 5 Cleveland

Matt's roommate, Kayla Gearhart, and her 6-year-old daughter were in the basement when the fire broke out. They escaped.

Kayla went back inside the home and suffered minor burns to her face and neck while rescuing two dogs.

Angelo Zimpardi, the owner of Guiseppe's, said he felt compelled to help the families who are also customers.

"Any type of business whether it's a restaurant, any kind of retail shop— whatever it may be— we're not successful unless the community allows us to be, and so when we have the opportunity to give back and help that community member who has been so important and vital to our success, we should absolutely jump at the opportunity to do so."

Kayleigh Richards, the mother of a 12-year-old boy, said the family has been touched by the outpouring of support. In addition to the Guiseppe's fundraiser, others in the community have donated gift cards, clothing and furniture.

"It means a lot to us. I don't even have words. I know Matt doesn't even have words and we're just left speechless. We can't even find words to begin to start thanking everybody. It's just been a lot," Richard said.

In a statement, Jones offered thanks for the overwhelming support.

"You didn't just offer help. You gave us a lifeline. You reminded us that we're not alone, and that even in the darkest times, there is light to be found in the compassion of others."