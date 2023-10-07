Play It Forward! Cleveland hosting musical instrument drive Oct. 14

Music is educational, entertaining, and therapeutic. Saturday, Oct. 14, a group of Cleveland nonprofits and public organizations are conducting a musical instrument donation drive.

It’s called Play It Forward! Cleveland is spearheaded by the Assembly for the Arts, Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Cleveland City Council, Cleveland Orchestra, Famicos Foundation, The Music Settlement, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Members of the community can drop off used and playable instruments at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at 1100 East 9th Street in Cleveland and the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning at 10917 Magnolia Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Collected instruments will be matched with local children who will have access to free music lessons.

Gently used acoustic guitars, keyboards, clarinets, violins, and drums are most needed.

Centers for Arts-Inspired Learning CEO, Sheffia Randall-Nickerson, appeared on Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday to talk about the importance of the event.

“The goal of Play It Forward! Cleveland is to give children in Cleveland the opportunity to experience the pride, the joy, the lifetime benefits that music-making provides,” Randall-Nickerson said. “We'll take any instruments and make sure that they have a second life.”

The instruments will be matched with youth, and they’ll have the opportunity to receive free music lessons.

“We have a program called Inspiration Through Music, and this is a free music program that we partner with the City of Cleveland recreation centers,” Randall-Nickerson said. “We work out of Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center as well as Cudell Recreation Center, and we have our own Studio 105 right here in Glenville. Students will have the opportunity for free music lessons, five days a week, throughout the entire school year and then into the summer.”

She said witnessing students learn new skills and perform is rewarding.

“It feels so good to be able to provide this opportunity because we are igniting a love of music that will last these young people for the rest of their lives. I know that music has been instrumental in my life, giving me discipline, giving me focus but also enjoyment and love of music. So, this feels fantastic, and we're just happy to be able to share with the entire community.”