Playoffs for resurrected U.S. Football League to be hosted at Tom Benson Stadium starting June 25

CANTON, Ohio — The newly resurrected United States Football League is slated to host its first playoffs at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton later this month.

The semi-finals are set for June 25, with two teams punching their ticket to postseason play. The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will be making the trip to Ohio.

The championship game will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Tickets can be purchased on TicketMaster through their website or via the Hall of Fame Village. General admission is $20, children under 15 are $10.

The last two teams to secure their spots in postseason play will be determined Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars are up against the Michigan Panthers, and a win will push them into the playoffs. This game starts at noon on June 5 on FOX.

As for the other half of the bracket, the Houston Gamblers compete against the Tampa Bay Bandits, and a Houston loss secures a spot for the Bandits. The game will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday on Peacock.

The USFL was originally founded in 1983, starting off with 12 teams in nine cities. The league then folded after a three-year court case against the NFL, which resulted in losses that could not be made up.

While the league today has no formal affiliation with the USFL of the 1980s, it owns the trademarks and uses the logo of the defunct league. The 2022 incarnation also marks the fourth attempt to launch the USFL as an American football league after failed attempts in 1945 and 2010.

The current USFL features 8 teams making up two divisions. The North features the Devils, Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers. The south contains the Stallions, New Orleans Breakers, Tampa Bay Bandits and Houston Gamblers.

