Plaza Dedicated to Sojourner Truth unfolding in Akron

It’s a project decades in the making, and now it’s just a few weeks away from being complete. When it’s done, it will have historic implications. News 5 Anchor Courtney Gousman went to Akron to see how a statue and community plaza dedicated to Sojourner Truth is shaping- up.

The construction taking place here is a special project that will push Akron into history. This plaza is dedicated to Sojourner Truth and her legacy.

“She was all about advocacy and making sure she was championing for people who didn’t champion for themselves or didn’t have the opportunity,” says Jim Mullen, C.E.O. of The United Way of Summit & Medina.

Sojourner was born into slavery in New York State, bought and sold at least four times. The abolitionist even successfully sued for the return of her son, who had been sold into slavery.

However, Sojourner Truth is perhaps best known for a moment that took place right here in Akron.

“This is the site of Sojourner’s very famous May 29, 1851 ‘Ain’t I A Woman’ speech. The church that she gave that speech, the steps literally stood right here where we are, and this is Akon history. This is United States history,” says Mullen.

Mullen signed- off on the donation of a parking lot owned by The United Way to make way for this plaza near the intersection of High Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

More than two decades ago, Mullen says several women, both civic and community leaders, started meeting to figure- out a way to honor Sojourner Truth and the famous speech she gave in Akron.

It started as a statue project, with famed Akron sculptor Woodrow Nash being commissioned to create Sojourner’s likeness, which is expected to stand more than six- feet tall.

“She was a tall woman; a lot of people don’t know that. I think that’s why this speech has meant so much. It's cause she demanded and commanded that kind of space as a woman,” says Mullen.

Over time, the sculpture project turned into something greater.

Dion Harris, the plaza’s architect and landscape designer, explained a little bit of what is starting to unfold in the design.

“In the middle where the statue is going to sit, that’s, it’s called the Impala Lily. It is the national flower of Ghana which Sojourner Truth’s background that's where she’s from,” says Harris.

Harris says timestamps of Sojourner’s life will travel along a walking path, and there will be a tablet inscribed with the words of her famous speech.

“As you come into Downtown Akron from the North, this is really the first thing you’re going to see,” says Harris.

Both Dion and Jim told News 5 they hope this space will be one that the public feels welcome to enjoy.

“It’s really only the third that we were able to find across the state of Ohio that is a memorialization of a Black woman of history here in our state,” says Mullen.

Construction is expected to be complete on the plaza in September, and an official ribbon cutting is being planned.

The United Way has taken the lead on fundraising for this $2.4-million dollar project, and nearly 90% of the money has already been acquired.

