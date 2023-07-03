'Please, please don't do it': OSHP urges drivers to drive sober this July 4 holiday

It should go without saying that if you don't drive sober, you will get pulled over.

Still, some drivers take the chance anyway, putting themselves and others in harm's way.

"We just want to make sure that people are understanding that these types of actions have consequences like this," said Morgan Johnson, who lost a loved one to a drunk driver.

Back in March, TaShanna Junius lost her life to a drunk driver.

Now, Morgan Johnson says the family is left to mourn the loss of their mother, sister and friend.

"It definitely has been a difficult period of time, but we're trying to navigate through it," said Johnson.

To prevent other families from having to experience this tragic situation, they're urging drivers not to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

"Please, please don't do it," said Johnson. "This guy hit her so hard and was such full force that she literally died within an hour of impact. You just never know when you get behind the wheel of a car under the influence what possibilities or what disasters can happen."

Last Fourth of July weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 16 deaths due to car crashes. Out of those, 11 involved alcohol and/or drugs.

OSHP also made close to 450 OVI or impaired driving arrests during that same period.

"What we want to do is really drive home the message of ensuring that you have a sober, valid driver to get you home if you're going to partake in any festivities or that you at least have some sort of way home that is not you behind the wheel. The last thing we want to do is watch that number continue to increase holiday after holiday," said OSHP Spokesperson Lt. Nathan Dennis.

This increase in alcohol-related deaths is something Summit County Prosecutor's Office doesn't want to happen either.

That's why its reintroducing the 'Arrive Alive' program.

This initiative will offer free and reduced Lyft rides home for Summit County residents so they can have a good time and stay safe.

"There are 28 alcohol-related deaths on the highway every day in America, so that's more than one an hour," said Summit County Community Outreach Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich. "We focus in on the weekends, St. Patrick's Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve, where we see an uptick in alcohol-related incidents on the roads, so we just want to make sure everybody can get home safe."

The program runs from noon on Sunday to Wednesday at 9 a.m,

You must first download the LYFT app and use this code: ARRIVEALIVEJULY4.

To support TaShanna Junius and her family, click here.

