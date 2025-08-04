Police address ongoing issues at Summit County Waffle House after recent shooting

A recent shooting at a Summit County Waffle House has prompted the Springfield Township Police Department to address an ongoing pattern of incidents at the restaurant.

Early Sunday morning, Springfield Township officers responded to the Waffle House on S. Arlington Road for a report of gunfire, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle stopped on the I-77 northbound exit ramp to Arlington Road and fired multiple rounds at the Waffle House, shattering windows and damaging vehicles in the parking lot, police said.

According to Springfield Township Police, the restaurant was open, but no patrons or employees were injured in the shooting.

Incidents at this Waffle House date back to September 2024, when two vehicles traveling on Arlington Road fired multiple rounds at a crowd gathered outside of the restaurant, who also fired back at the vehicles, police said.

Springfield Township officers responded to the same Waffle House on July 5 for a report of a crowd of over 200 people in the restaurant's parking lot and the parking lots of surrounding businesses, police said.

Officers responded again the next day for a crowd of predominantly juveniles who reportedly fired multiple rounds in the parking lot, resulting in multiple injuries. Both times, the crowds were dispersed without incident, police said.

The Springfield Police Department said it is working with Waffle House management to address the ongoing issues.

Anyone with information on Sunday morning's shooting is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 330-643-8087.