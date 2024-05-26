Police: Akron man was fishing when he fell into Springfield Lake and drowned

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Springfield Township Police are investigating the death of an Akron man who drowned while fishing in Springfield Lake early Sunday morning. John Wisner, 44, died after falling into the lake, according to Springfield Township Police.

At 1:18 a.m., a witness notified an officer of a fisherman in distress. The initial responding Springfield Township Police Officer immediately jumped into the water to search for Wisner; however, he was unable to locate him. The investigation revealed that Wisner had been fishing from a boat when he fell into the lake for an unknown reason.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded and began searching the lake. The South Summit Water Rescue Team, composed of members from the City of Green, the City of New Franklin, Coventry Township, and the Springfield Township Fire Department, also arrived to assist.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the South Summit Water Rescue Team located an individual in approximately 7 feet of water. Wisner was pronounced dead at the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct further examination.