Police arrest 15-year-old who skipped out on sentencing for 2021 carjackings, shooting

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old boy Saturday who has been wanted by police since he skipped out before his sentencing for carjacking multiple people in Cleveland last year.

The carjackings happened in the city's Little Italy and Case Western Reserve neighborhoods in December 2021.

The teen had been charged as an adult with multiple counts, including felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He took a plea deal earlier where he would have been sentenced to 18 to 25 years in prison, but on April 9, just a day before his sentencing, he cut off his ankle bracelet monitor and fled custody.

The boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Division of Police.

News 5 spoke with the boy's mother several weeks ago, and she said her son committed the crimes when he was 14 years old and was too young to fully comprehend the gravity of the situation when he accepted the plea agreement as an adult, and that fear caused him to make another poor choice in fleeing custody.

