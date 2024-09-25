Police arrest 3 juveniles for string of Cleveland car smash and grabs

An investigation into a series of car smash and grabs that happened Sunday and Monday culminated in the arrest of three minors, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Authorities said they believe the juveniles are the ones responsible for breaking windows and stealing from multiple cars parked on Prospect Avenue for the Megadeth concert Sunday evening.

One concertgoer told us that his window was busted out, and his glasses, inhaler and other medication were stolen.

Then, on Monday night, nearly two dozen vehicles were broken into near Gordon Square. While a movie was playing on the big screen inside the Capital Theater, a surprise ending unfolded for moviegoers outside.

Glass was strewn across the parking lot, and its shards were still visible in the daylight the next day.

“Shattered out my window, rummaged through my stuff. Thankfully, they didn’t take anything. It sounds like they didn’t take a lot of people’s stuff,” said Henry Weber, whose vehicle was broken into.

Mike Polensek, chairman of Cleveland City Council’s Public Safety Committee, believes the culprits were looking for guns.

Polensek is calling on state lawmakers to make stricter laws.

“Increase penalties for breaking into vehicles, increase the penalties for car thefts, increase the penalties for carjacking in this state,” he said.

No further information about the suspects has been released.