Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police arrest 31-year-old woman in connection with U.S. Bank robbery in Elyria

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 15:47:14-05

The Elyria Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery at U.S. Bank.

Elyria Police collaborated with Cleveland Police and other agencies to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Tyaesha Hunter and arrested her in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said on the morning of Dec. 16, Hunter entered the bank and approached a bank teller. Hunter told the bank teller that she had a gun and demanded money. Hunter successfully obtained the money and fled the area on foot.

Hunter has been charged with aggravated robbery and was transported to the Lorain County Jail, police said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.