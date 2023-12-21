Police arrest 31-year-old woman in connection with U.S. Bank robbery in Elyria

The Elyria Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery at U.S. Bank.

Elyria Police collaborated with Cleveland Police and other agencies to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Tyaesha Hunter and arrested her in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said on the morning of Dec. 16, Hunter entered the bank and approached a bank teller. Hunter told the bank teller that she had a gun and demanded money. Hunter successfully obtained the money and fled the area on foot.

Hunter has been charged with aggravated robbery and was transported to the Lorain County Jail, police said.