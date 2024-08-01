Police arrest second suspect in connection with Akron mother Paige Calich's fatal shooting

A 19-year-old man wanted by police in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Akron mother on Sunday has been arrested.

According to the Akron Police Department, the suspect, Denzel Pope, was taken into custody by police in Chicago. Details surrounding the arrest weren't been released.

Authorities were looking for Pope following the death of Paige Calich, an Akron mother, who was gunned down outside an apartment building.

Another suspect — Corvette Pope, 25 — is already in custody and being held in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Both Corvette and Denzel Pope are charged with aggravated murder, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

The shooting

Police were called to an apartment at 14 Socrates Place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found Calich in a doorway. She had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Multiple family friends and neighbors told News 5 that Calich's two small children were home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Calich may have been involved in some sort of altercation Saturday, hours before the shooting.

The specific details of that altercation and whether it led up to the woman's death aren't clear at this time, but it's part of the ongoing probe.