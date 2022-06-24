CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and members of the Cuyahoga Falls and Akron police departments arrested a man for the death of Giovanni Stanford.

Police said the suspect was arrested Friday morning but didn't provide any specifics regarding where the man was arrested.

A $35,000 reward had been offered following the shooting death of Stanford on May 26 at an apartment on Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls.

23-year-old man dies, woman injured, after being shot through window of Cuyahoga Falls apartment

Stanford was found shot inside his home. A female at the apartment was also shot.

Police said both Stanford and the female victim were shot inside the apartment from what police called "outside an area window."

The shooter fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

The initial reward of $5,000 was increased to $35,000 by an anonymous donor.

