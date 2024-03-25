Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of Antwoina Carter

Cleveland Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman on an obstruction of justice charge in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Antwoina Carter on St. Patrick's Day.

The obstruction of justice charge is a third-degree felony, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

It is unknown at the moment how the woman is tied to the case and what brought about the charge.

The shooting

In the early morning hours of March 17, Carter was traveling on East 105th Street with a vehicle trailing behind her. An occupant in that car leaned out of a window and fired multiple shots at Carter's car using a gun with a laser sight.

Officers who had responded to Carter's mother's home minutes earlier for a report of a busted car window heard the shots. When Carter turned and fled down Garfield Avenue towards her mother's home, police opened fire on her vehicle, which struck a police cruiser and crashed.

Body camera footage shows the chaotic scene that night.

Police release bodycam of moments when officers shot at Antwoina Carter’s car

Carter died from a gunshot wound that injured her heart, lungs and spine. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said preliminary testing "does not indicate that police activity was directly responsible for the decedent's death."

What happens next?

The suspect has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland Police are still looking for the vehicle that was chasing Carter's car, as well as the occupant who fired shots at her.

News 5 has requested more information from Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County about whether any of the shots fired by officers hit Carter or her vehicle, but authorities haven't provided further details.

