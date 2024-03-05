Police arrest Tennessee man wanted for Pro Football Hall of Fame Village shooting

A 35-year-old man from Tennessee wanted for shooting another man at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton over the weekend is now in custody.

According to the Canton Police Department, the suspect, Darryl T.J. Harmon, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Antioch, Tennessee.

Harmon is charged with one count of felonious assault.

The case is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 330-489-3144.

The shooting

Canton Police responded to the Hall of Fame Village on March 3 around 4 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man from Akron who had been shot twice. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said that after the shooting, Harmon fled the scene in a red Ford Ranger and traveled back to Tennessee.

The shooting is believed to be an "isolated incident which resulted from a personal domestic-related conflict," police said.

