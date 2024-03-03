Watch Now
One injured in shooting at Football Hall of Fame Village, police say

Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 17:21:11-05

Canton Police is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Football Hall of Fame Village, authorities said.

Sunday, police responded to the 2100 Block of Hall of Fame Way for a shooting, police said.

One person is in critical condition at this moment, police said.

The scene is still active, and detectives are currently investigating, police said.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

