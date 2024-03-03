One injured in shooting at Football Hall of Fame Village, police say

Canton Police is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Football Hall of Fame Village, authorities said.
Sunday, police responded to the 2100 Block of Hall of Fame Way for a shooting, police said.
One person is in critical condition at this moment, police said.
The scene is still active, and detectives are currently investigating, police said.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
