Police bodycam footage shows what Euclid officers had to deal with breaking up rowdy crowds at church festival

We're getting a closer look tonight at what Euclid police officers had to deal with when trying to break up large groups of unruly kids and young adults near the Ss Robert and William Church Festival.

Our cameras caught some of the chaos that took place last Friday night, and police bodycam footage shows some people didn't want to listen to officers when they were told to leave.

Police had to use pepper spray and pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

The church changed its rules for Saturday, saying that kids needed to be accompanied by an adult and wear a wristband, but the problems continued.

One group, who were asked to move their car, didn't back down and taunted officers. Others were defiant as well.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer issued a statement that read, in part:

"I am extremely proud of our Officers. They showed incredible restraint, professionalism, and composure in a highly volatile situation. As a result, the festival felt very safe to the patrons. Our message was clearly sent that we were not tolerating this type of unruly and destructive behavior. The festival is an important event in Euclid and we are doing everything possible to keep it open and peaceful. The Ss. Robert & William and EPD continue to work hand in hand to ensure the success of the festival for years to come."

The pastor told us there will be a discussion about the event at the city's next council meeting.