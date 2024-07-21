Euclid church announces festival changes after teen mob takes over Friday night

An annual tradition in Euclid was back this weekend with a festival at Ss Robert and William Catholic Parish, but with security changes top of mind after a group of teens got out of hand Friday night.

Festival organizers announced that teens coming to the festival must now be accompanied by an adult. Witnesses told us it began inside the festival and moved outside and towards a local business, Gram Gram's Soul Food.

Our camera was rolling at the festival on some of the shocking behavior from the teens. We captured them fighting and blocking cars on the road.

The restaurant's owner, Dawna Blount, told us that she's never seen anything like it in the three years she has been here.

"They were doing all kinds of stuff; I was so scared that I could have taken more video, but I was just so afraid because I went out one time, and a big fight broke out. These teenagers these days, you don't know what they are going to do.

The church told us that in the 14 years the festival has been going on, this is its first issue. Other changes to the festival include one entrance and exit, and the teens who an adult must accompany will also have to wear a wristband.

The church's pastor told us that no one was arrested; we contacted Euclid police to confirm but haven't heard back. The pastor told us there will be a discussion about the event at the city's next council meeting.

Last month, 10 juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at St. Clare festival in Lyndhurst. Mayfield Height's police chief said that he thinks church festivals have become a nuisance and a public safety issue due to how teens behave now.

