Police cruiser on scene of OVI crash in Mentor struck by passing drunk driver, police say

MENTOR, Ohio — A woman driving drunk early Monday morning struck a police cruiser that was blocking lanes on state Route 2 for an OVI crash that had recently occurred, according to the Mentor Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., Mentor police were on SR 2 west of Center Street investigating an OVI single-car crash.

Four police cruisers were on the scene, blocking the right two lanes of traffic as they worked to clear the crash, when a 2014 Kia Sorento traveling in the center lane struck a police cruiser in the driver's side door.

The cruiser struck by the Kia was pushed into the driver's side door of a second police cruiser and the Kia drove into the center median wall, police said.

Police said the two cruisers were unoccupied and no officers were injured in the incident. Officers standing outside of the cruisers were able to move out of the way of the crash.

Police cruiser on scene of OVI crash in Mentor struck by passing drunk driver

The 35-year-old woman driving the Kia sustained minor injuries.

Police arrested the woman for OVI, OVI over specified limits, duties upon approach of law enforcement and failure to control.

Authorities closed all SR 2 westbound lanes while the crash was investigated.

