Police execute search warrant, raid Euclid home in connection with mail theft investigation

EUCLID, Ohio — On Friday, local and federal authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 26000 block of Tungsten Road in Euclid as part of a multi-agency mail theft investigation.

Officers from the Rocky River, Cleveland and Euclid police departments, along with members of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service and Westshore Enforcement Bureau SWAT team served the warrant at an apartment believed to be connected to theft of U.S. mail.

The tenant wasn't home at the time police served the warrant. No arrests were made. However, police said they seized evidence related to the mail theft investigation and other crimes.

Euclid police said that while the warrant was served in their city, officers served as support to Rocky River police and the U.S. Postal Inspector.

The raid comes just weeks after Cleveland Ward 8 City Councilman Michael Polensek sent out a warning to his constituents: Don't use those blue USPS boxes.

Cleveland and other cities such as Euclid, Parma and Cleveland Heights have all reported incidents involving missing checks or mail.

In late January, a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Euclid and the assailant absconded with a set of "arrow keys," which, according to a police report, allow access to "numerous apartment buildings and blue USPS mailboxes."

Authorities didn't provide any additional details surrounding Friday's search warrant and how it could connect to the previous thefts or robbery.

