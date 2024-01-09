Watch Now
Police find $24k, drugs and hundreds of prescription pills in woman's car following traffic stop

Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Springfield Township Police arrested a woman last week after a traffic stop led to the discovery of tens of thousands in cash, hundreds of prescription pills, and other drugs.

According to police, the officers pulled the woman over just before 9 p.m. after she was spotted serving over a median several times on Massillon Road.

Authorities said the woman showed signs of driving impaired, and she admitted to using her phone.

During a search of her vehicle, police said that they found more than $24,000 in cash, various drugs, and more than 600 prescription pills.

The woman told officers that she had purchased the drugs, authorities said. She was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

